Brazilians Rally Against Amnesty Bill and Bolsonaro's Legal Immunity
Tens of thousands protested in Brazil against a legislative bill aiming to shield former President Jair Bolsonaro and federal lawmakers from legal repercussions. This major leftist demonstration follows Bolsonaro's recent sentencing for a coup plot. Protestors seek to prevent legal immunity for coup plotters and lawmakers.
In Brazil, tens of thousands rallied in cities like Sao Paulo and Rio de Janeiro to oppose efforts to protect ex-President Jair Bolsonaro and key lawmakers from legal proceedings. This mass demonstration marked the largest leftist gathering in years, spotlighting the deep political divides in the country.
The protests were organized by various social movements, unions, and political parties, aiming to counteract legislative attempts to grant amnesty to Bolsonaro supporters involved in storming government buildings. Demonstrators also emphasized their opposition to any legal immunity for those associated with the coup plot following the 2022 elections.
Significantly, the protests drew attention due to the conviction of Bolsonaro and military officials by the Supreme Court. Protestors voiced their commitment to defend democracy and reject amnesty. Cultural icons like Caetano Veloso and Gilberto Gil performed, symbolizing resistance against Brazil's historical military dictatorship.
(With inputs from agencies.)
