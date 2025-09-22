Modi's Monumental Visit: Rs 5,000 Crore Push in Arunachal Pradesh
Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Arunachal Pradesh to unveil infrastructure projects worth over Rs 5,000 crore, including hydropower ventures and a convention center. Governor KT Parnaik and Chief Minister Pema Khandu welcomed him, and the projects were inaugurated at a function in Indira Gandhi Park.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi embarked on a significant visit to Arunachal Pradesh with a packed agenda of unveiling major infrastructure projects amounting to over Rs 5,000 crore.
On arrival, he was received by Governor KT Parnaik and Chief Minister Pema Khandu at the Raj Bhavan helipad. The projects include two key hydropower developments in Shi Yomi district.
Modi is set to unveil these projects virtually from a gathering at Indira Gandhi Park, where he will also deliver a rally speech to commemorate the occasion.
