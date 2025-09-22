Left Menu

Modi's Monumental Visit: Rs 5,000 Crore Push in Arunachal Pradesh

Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Arunachal Pradesh to unveil infrastructure projects worth over Rs 5,000 crore, including hydropower ventures and a convention center. Governor KT Parnaik and Chief Minister Pema Khandu welcomed him, and the projects were inaugurated at a function in Indira Gandhi Park.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Itanagar | Updated: 22-09-2025 10:17 IST | Created: 22-09-2025 10:17 IST
Modi's Monumental Visit: Rs 5,000 Crore Push in Arunachal Pradesh
Modi
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi embarked on a significant visit to Arunachal Pradesh with a packed agenda of unveiling major infrastructure projects amounting to over Rs 5,000 crore.

On arrival, he was received by Governor KT Parnaik and Chief Minister Pema Khandu at the Raj Bhavan helipad. The projects include two key hydropower developments in Shi Yomi district.

Modi is set to unveil these projects virtually from a gathering at Indira Gandhi Park, where he will also deliver a rally speech to commemorate the occasion.

TRENDING

1
Framatome Expands Nuclear Footprint in India

Framatome Expands Nuclear Footprint in India

 India
2
India's Exports to U.S. Face Deepening Slump Amid Tariff Surge

India's Exports to U.S. Face Deepening Slump Amid Tariff Surge

 India
3
Bombay HC Recusal Sparks Debate Over Maratha Reservation

Bombay HC Recusal Sparks Debate Over Maratha Reservation

 India
4
IKS: Smooth Sailing Amid H-1B Visa Fee Hike

IKS: Smooth Sailing Amid H-1B Visa Fee Hike

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Morocco Eyes Aquaculture Boom: Jobs, Growth and a Sustainable Blue Economy

When Secure Jobs Discourage Homeownership: ECB Study on Labor Shifts and Mortgages

From Displacement to Opportunity: How Digitalization Reshapes Work and Inequality

Public Schools Hit Harder but Long-Term Learning Gains Hold Steady in Pakistan

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025