Tensions Ignite: Car Arson Amid Maharashtra Reservation Strife

An arson incident in Jalna, Maharashtra, has drawn attention amid the ongoing quota debate. According to police, an unidentified individual set ablaze a vehicle owned by OBC activist Navnath Waghmare.

Security footage reveals the suspect pouring a flammable liquid onto Waghmare's car in Neelam Nagar, sparking a fire around 10 p.m. Sunday. Quick actions by locals prevented the fire from consuming the entire vehicle.

Waghmare suspects that the attack was orchestrated by supporters of Maratha reservation advocate Manoj Jarange, who hails from a nearby village. The incident underscores the local tensions over community reservation demands.

