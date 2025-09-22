Tensions Ignite: Car Arson Amid Maharashtra Reservation Strife
In a tense episode in Jalna, Maharashtra, amid heated reservation debates, an unknown assailant set fire to the vehicle of OBC activist Navnath Waghmare. Accusations flew as Waghmare blamed supporters of Maratha activist Manoj Jarange. The district is at the heart of a reservation row involving Maratha, OBC, Dhangar, and Banjara communities.
- Country:
- India
An arson incident in Jalna, Maharashtra, has drawn attention amid the ongoing quota debate. According to police, an unidentified individual set ablaze a vehicle owned by OBC activist Navnath Waghmare.
Security footage reveals the suspect pouring a flammable liquid onto Waghmare's car in Neelam Nagar, sparking a fire around 10 p.m. Sunday. Quick actions by locals prevented the fire from consuming the entire vehicle.
Waghmare suspects that the attack was orchestrated by supporters of Maratha reservation advocate Manoj Jarange, who hails from a nearby village. The incident underscores the local tensions over community reservation demands.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- reservation
- arson
- Maharashtra
- Navnath Waghmare
- Manoj Jarange
- Jalna
- OBC
- Maratha
- Kunbi
- protest