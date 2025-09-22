Left Menu

Tensions Ignite: Car Arson Amid Maharashtra Reservation Strife

In a tense episode in Jalna, Maharashtra, amid heated reservation debates, an unknown assailant set fire to the vehicle of OBC activist Navnath Waghmare. Accusations flew as Waghmare blamed supporters of Maratha activist Manoj Jarange. The district is at the heart of a reservation row involving Maratha, OBC, Dhangar, and Banjara communities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jalna | Updated: 22-09-2025 11:42 IST | Created: 22-09-2025 11:42 IST
Tensions Ignite: Car Arson Amid Maharashtra Reservation Strife
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

An arson incident in Jalna, Maharashtra, has drawn attention amid the ongoing quota debate. According to police, an unidentified individual set ablaze a vehicle owned by OBC activist Navnath Waghmare.

Security footage reveals the suspect pouring a flammable liquid onto Waghmare's car in Neelam Nagar, sparking a fire around 10 p.m. Sunday. Quick actions by locals prevented the fire from consuming the entire vehicle.

Waghmare suspects that the attack was orchestrated by supporters of Maratha reservation advocate Manoj Jarange, who hails from a nearby village. The incident underscores the local tensions over community reservation demands.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Framatome Expands Nuclear Footprint in India

Framatome Expands Nuclear Footprint in India

 India
2
India's Exports to U.S. Face Deepening Slump Amid Tariff Surge

India's Exports to U.S. Face Deepening Slump Amid Tariff Surge

 India
3
Bombay HC Recusal Sparks Debate Over Maratha Reservation

Bombay HC Recusal Sparks Debate Over Maratha Reservation

 India
4
IKS: Smooth Sailing Amid H-1B Visa Fee Hike

IKS: Smooth Sailing Amid H-1B Visa Fee Hike

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Morocco Eyes Aquaculture Boom: Jobs, Growth and a Sustainable Blue Economy

When Secure Jobs Discourage Homeownership: ECB Study on Labor Shifts and Mortgages

From Displacement to Opportunity: How Digitalization Reshapes Work and Inequality

Public Schools Hit Harder but Long-Term Learning Gains Hold Steady in Pakistan

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025