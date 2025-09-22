Left Menu

Putin Commits Russia to Nuclear Arms Limits Extension

Russian President Vladimir Putin announced that Russia will extend adherence to nuclear arms limits for one year beyond the expiration of the New START treaty with the United States. This development, discussed during a Security Council meeting, seeks to maintain global stability, with hopes that the US will reciprocate.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 22-09-2025 17:54 IST | Created: 22-09-2025 17:54 IST
  • Country:
  • Russian Federation

In a significant move, Russian President Vladimir Putin declared that Russia would extend its adherence to nuclear arms limits for a year after the New START treaty expires in February.

This treaty, the last significant arms control agreement between the US and Russia, is critical for maintaining global stability, according to Putin.

Putin emphasized the importance of mutual compliance, urging the United States to follow Russia's example and stick to the treaty's terms.

