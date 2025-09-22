Political Storm: BJP Accuses CPI(M) of Witch-Hunt After Councillor's Alleged Suicide

The sudden death of BJP councillor K Anil Kumar has sparked a significant political controversy, with the BJP attributing the tragedy to a 'political witch-hunt' perpetrated by the ruling CPI(M). Senior BJP leader V Muraleedharan has criticized both the ruling party and local police, urging an unbiased investigation into the circumstances surrounding the councillor's death. While media reports suggest financial troubles and a contentious suicide note implicating BJP leaders, Muraleedharan has dismissed these claims.

The CPI(M) has called for a thorough investigation into BJP leaders' potential involvement in the financial dilemmas faced by the cooperative society headed by Kumar. Muraleedharan maintains that the ruling party's actions, supported by the police, created a hostile environment that pushed Kumar toward this extreme measure. Allegations suggest that CPI(M)'s use of complaints from cooperative society investors contributed to the tragic outcome.

Amidst these accusations, the CPI(M), represented by general education minister V Sivankutty, counters that the BJP is exploiting the tragedy for political gain. The cooperative society in question, allegedly under BJP control, raises questions about the BJP's role and responsibility in the unfortunate incident, challenging their narrative entirely.

(With inputs from agencies.)