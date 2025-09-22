Left Menu

Political Storm: BJP Accuses CPI(M) of Witch-Hunt After Councillor's Alleged Suicide

A heated political controversy has erupted following the alleged suicide of BJP councillor K Anil Kumar. BJP accuses the ruling CPI(M) of a 'political witch-hunt' that led to Kumar's suicide, rejecting claims of financial stress. CPI(M) urges a probe into BJP's role in the financial issues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 22-09-2025 18:15 IST | Created: 22-09-2025 18:15 IST
Political Storm: BJP Accuses CPI(M) of Witch-Hunt After Councillor's Alleged Suicide
K Anil Kumar
  • Country:
  • India

The sudden death of BJP councillor K Anil Kumar has sparked a significant political controversy, with the BJP attributing the tragedy to a 'political witch-hunt' perpetrated by the ruling CPI(M). Senior BJP leader V Muraleedharan has criticized both the ruling party and local police, urging an unbiased investigation into the circumstances surrounding the councillor's death. While media reports suggest financial troubles and a contentious suicide note implicating BJP leaders, Muraleedharan has dismissed these claims.

The CPI(M) has called for a thorough investigation into BJP leaders' potential involvement in the financial dilemmas faced by the cooperative society headed by Kumar. Muraleedharan maintains that the ruling party's actions, supported by the police, created a hostile environment that pushed Kumar toward this extreme measure. Allegations suggest that CPI(M)'s use of complaints from cooperative society investors contributed to the tragic outcome.

Amidst these accusations, the CPI(M), represented by general education minister V Sivankutty, counters that the BJP is exploiting the tragedy for political gain. The cooperative society in question, allegedly under BJP control, raises questions about the BJP's role and responsibility in the unfortunate incident, challenging their narrative entirely.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Eduardo Bolsonaro Charged: Coercion Case Unfolds

Eduardo Bolsonaro Charged: Coercion Case Unfolds

 Global
2
Matt Sherratt Returns to Wales Coaching Team, Leaving Cardiff

Matt Sherratt Returns to Wales Coaching Team, Leaving Cardiff

 Global
3
Negligence in Uttarakhand Hospital Leads to Stern Actions: Eight Officials Penalized

Negligence in Uttarakhand Hospital Leads to Stern Actions: Eight Officials P...

 India
4
White House Backs Border Chief Amid Bribery Allegations

White House Backs Border Chief Amid Bribery Allegations

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Students see generative AI as a supplement, not a substitute, in learning

From monitoring to decision-making: How AI is transforming sustainable environmental governance

Dark side of AI supply chains: Exploitation, secrecy, and e-waste

Morocco Eyes Aquaculture Boom: Jobs, Growth and a Sustainable Blue Economy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025