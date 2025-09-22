Nepal's Cabinet Revamp: New Ministers Join Karki's Interim Government

Nepal's interim government under Prime Minister Sushila Karki witnessed a significant expansion, as four new ministers were inducted on Monday, bringing the cabinet's strength to eight.

The ceremony, held at Sheetal Niwas and presided over by President Ramchandra Paudel, saw the swearing-in of former Justice Anil Kumar Sinha, National Innovation Centre founder Mahabir Pun, journalist Jagdish Kharel, and expert Madan Pariyar.

This cabinet reshuffle reflects political adjustments after Karki's assumption of power amid protests against her predecessor K P Sharma Oli, driven by corruption allegations and social media bans.

(With inputs from agencies.)