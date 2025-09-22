Left Menu

Nepal's Cabinet Revamp: New Ministers Join Karki's Interim Government

Nepal's Prime Minister Sushila Karki has expanded her interim cabinet to eight ministers with the induction of four new members. These appointments come amidst political shifts following youth-led protests. The new ministers include Anil Kumar Sinha, Mahabir Pun, Jagdish Kharel, and Madan Pariyar, taking roles in key government sectors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kathmandu | Updated: 22-09-2025 18:32 IST | Created: 22-09-2025 18:32 IST
Sushila Karki
  • Country:
  • Nepal

Nepal's interim government under Prime Minister Sushila Karki witnessed a significant expansion, as four new ministers were inducted on Monday, bringing the cabinet's strength to eight.

The ceremony, held at Sheetal Niwas and presided over by President Ramchandra Paudel, saw the swearing-in of former Justice Anil Kumar Sinha, National Innovation Centre founder Mahabir Pun, journalist Jagdish Kharel, and expert Madan Pariyar.

This cabinet reshuffle reflects political adjustments after Karki's assumption of power amid protests against her predecessor K P Sharma Oli, driven by corruption allegations and social media bans.

(With inputs from agencies.)

