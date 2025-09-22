Left Menu

Congress Slams PM Modi's Rally as BJP Campaigning Ground in Arunachal Pradesh

The Arunachal Pradesh Congress criticized PM Modi for allegedly turning his rally into a BJP campaign, ignoring pressing state issues. They highlighted Congress's contributions to the state's development and accused the BJP of misusing public funds. Congress emphasized its historical role in Arunachal's political and infrastructural growth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Itanagar | Updated: 22-09-2025 18:42 IST | Created: 22-09-2025 18:42 IST
The Arunachal Pradesh Congress chapter has leveled criticism at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, accusing him of using his rally in the state as a platform to lambaste the opposition and promote his own achievements. This, the party claims, was done instead of addressing the state's pressing issues like unemployment and inadequate health infrastructure, effectively turning an official program into what they termed a 'BJP election campaign event.'

During a rally at Indira Gandhi Park in Itanagar, Modi pointed fingers at the Congress for allegedly halting challenging development projects, causing setbacks for the Northeast region. He highlighted his government's investment of over Rs 5,100 crore in the state and emphasized frequent ministerial visits to the region, noting his personal presence in the area over 70 times.

In a rebuttal, the Congress accused Modi of sidestepping crucial issues such as unemployment, healthcare, and education, while alleging misuse of public funds for the rally. They highlighted their historical role in shaping Arunachal Pradesh's political and infrastructural landscape, contrasting it with the BJP's recent efforts that they claim are merely gestures of credit without fulfilling promises.

(With inputs from agencies.)

