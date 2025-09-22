Congress Slams PM Modi's Rally as BJP Campaigning Ground in Arunachal Pradesh
The Arunachal Pradesh Congress chapter has leveled criticism at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, accusing him of using his rally in the state as a platform to lambaste the opposition and promote his own achievements. This, the party claims, was done instead of addressing the state's pressing issues like unemployment and inadequate health infrastructure, effectively turning an official program into what they termed a 'BJP election campaign event.'
During a rally at Indira Gandhi Park in Itanagar, Modi pointed fingers at the Congress for allegedly halting challenging development projects, causing setbacks for the Northeast region. He highlighted his government's investment of over Rs 5,100 crore in the state and emphasized frequent ministerial visits to the region, noting his personal presence in the area over 70 times.
In a rebuttal, the Congress accused Modi of sidestepping crucial issues such as unemployment, healthcare, and education, while alleging misuse of public funds for the rally. They highlighted their historical role in shaping Arunachal Pradesh's political and infrastructural landscape, contrasting it with the BJP's recent efforts that they claim are merely gestures of credit without fulfilling promises.
