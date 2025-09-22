Left Menu

Moldovan President Accuses Russia of Election Meddling

President Maia Sandu of Moldova has accused Russia of attempting to influence the country's parliamentary elections through significant financial investments. Sandu claims the Kremlin is spending millions of euros to buy votes and create unrest. Russia has publicly denied these accusations of interference in Moldova's affairs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kyiv | Updated: 22-09-2025 20:32 IST | Created: 22-09-2025 20:32 IST
Moldovan President Accuses Russia of Election Meddling
Moldovan President Maia Sandu has leveled serious accusations against Russia, claiming it is attempting to interfere in the country's upcoming parliamentary elections.

In a video address, Sandu alleged that the Kremlin is funneling hundreds of millions of euros to influence the vote by buying votes both domestically and abroad.

She also accused Russian operatives of spreading misinformation and inciting violence and disorder, although Russia has denied any involvement in Moldova's internal matters.

