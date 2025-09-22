Moldovan President Accuses Russia of Election Meddling

Moldovan President Maia Sandu has leveled serious accusations against Russia, claiming it is attempting to interfere in the country's upcoming parliamentary elections.

In a video address, Sandu alleged that the Kremlin is funneling hundreds of millions of euros to influence the vote by buying votes both domestically and abroad.

She also accused Russian operatives of spreading misinformation and inciting violence and disorder, although Russia has denied any involvement in Moldova's internal matters.

(With inputs from agencies.)