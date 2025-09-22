Left Menu

Owaisi Criticizes Modi Government's Stance on US Relations and H-1B Visa Hike

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi criticized India's response to the US's H-1B visa fee hike and urged the Modi government to resist pressure from Trump's administration. He also supported Telangana's demand for GST compensation and emphasized the need for trade agreements in rupee terms amid global developments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 22-09-2025 21:14 IST | Created: 22-09-2025 21:14 IST
Owaisi
  • Country:
  • India

Asaduddin Owaisi, the AIMIM chief, voiced concerns regarding the Modi government's approach towards the US, particularly following the Trump administration's decision to increase the H-1B visa fee to USD 100,000. Owaisi warned that this move could negatively impact Indians, the majority of whom hold these visas.

Addressing reporters, Owaisi questioned the effectiveness of events like 'Howdy Modi' and called for stronger trade agreements in rupee terms, citing the growing trend of de-dollarisation. He urged the Indian government to consider these global developments seriously and avoid succumbing to external pressures.

In response to Telangana's Chief Minister Revanth Reddy's demand for GST compensation, Owaisi expressed full support and urged Prime Minister Modi to consider the state's development needs. Highlighting federalism, he stressed that Telangana should not face financial disadvantages due to recent GST rate changes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

