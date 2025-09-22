U.S. Sanctions: Impact on Brazilian Officials and Institutions

The U.S. government is prepared to enact further sanctions on Brazilian officials, according to Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent. The announcement follows the recent sanctions imposed on the wife of a Brazilian judge connected to former President Jair Bolsonaro's criminal case. Bessent stated that the U.S. would act 'if necessary' in response to developments.

Bessent issued a stern warning to Brazilian financial institutions, highlighting that those dealing with sanctioned individuals might also face repercussions. The potential for additional sanctions remains, emphasizing the need for careful consideration by these institutions.

Addressing the motives behind targeting the judge's wife, Bessent made a dramatic analogy, referencing the infamous American outlaws Bonnie and Clyde, suggesting that her involvement is significant in the broader context of the case.