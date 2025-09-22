Left Menu

U.S. Throws Weight Behind Argentina: Treasury's Forceful Support Strategy

U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent announced potential strong support for stabilizing Argentina, including financial exchanges and currency purchases, as confidence in Argentine President Milei's policies remains. Support contingent on Argentina's IMF commitments, with no new conditions. U.S. awaits outcomes of meetings with Milei and international markets to finalize actions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-09-2025 22:45 IST | Created: 22-09-2025 22:45 IST
U.S. Throws Weight Behind Argentina: Treasury's Forceful Support Strategy
Scott Bessent

U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent indicated on Monday that the U.S. is considering multiple robust measures to stabilize Argentina's tumultuous economy, emphasizing the Trump administration's strong support for Argentine President Javier Milei. Speaking ahead of a critical meeting in New York, Bessent stressed potential U.S. interventions, such as swap lines and direct currency purchases.

Bessent assured that any action would be deliberate, pending discussions with President Trump and Milei during the United Nations General Assembly. The Treasury Secretary expressed optimism about Argentina's economic reform journey, which the Trump administration believes aligns with a regional shift toward the right.

No new conditions will accompany U.S. support, contingent solely on Argentina's existing agreements with the International Monetary Fund. Financial markets have reacted skittishly, with fluctuating investor confidence reflecting broader political uncertainties, impacting Argentina's economic stability.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Viral Video Sparks Controversy Over Religious Poster Removal

Viral Video Sparks Controversy Over Religious Poster Removal

 India
2
Trump's Controversial Middle East Peace Proposal: A Diplomatic Gamble

Trump's Controversial Middle East Peace Proposal: A Diplomatic Gamble

 Global
3
Tensions Rise Amid South Korea-US Tariff Talks Impacting Forex Market

Tensions Rise Amid South Korea-US Tariff Talks Impacting Forex Market

 South Korea
4
Ex-IAS Officers Alok Shukla and Anil Tuteja in ED Custody Over NAN Scam

Ex-IAS Officers Alok Shukla and Anil Tuteja in ED Custody Over NAN Scam

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Students see generative AI as a supplement, not a substitute, in learning

From monitoring to decision-making: How AI is transforming sustainable environmental governance

Dark side of AI supply chains: Exploitation, secrecy, and e-waste

Morocco Eyes Aquaculture Boom: Jobs, Growth and a Sustainable Blue Economy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025