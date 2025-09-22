Left Menu

New Momentum for Palestinian Statehood Amid Gaza Conflict

France and Saudi Arabia are leading a UN meeting to support a two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. Recognition of Palestinian statehood is growing, despite opposition from Israel and the US. The move aims to bring hope for Palestinian independence while bypassing stalled peace talks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | United Nations | Updated: 22-09-2025 22:59 IST | Created: 22-09-2025 22:59 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

As the Gaza conflict intensifies, France and Saudi Arabia are spearheading a significant United Nations meeting aimed at garnering international backing for a two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. The session, scheduled for Monday, seeks to increase recognition of Palestinian statehood despite opposition from Israel and the United States.

While the meeting is unlikely to effect change on the ground, where Israel continues its offensive in Gaza and expands settlements in the West Bank, it marks a diplomatic move toward Palestinian independence. The gathering will start at 3 p.m. ET, with various world leaders participating, including a video address from Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas.

Recent recognitions from global powers such as the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and Portugal have raised hopes among Palestinians for eventual independence. However, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu opposes these advancements. He argues that recognizing Palestinian statehood could inadvertently favor Hamas, as Israel mulls over unilateral actions like West Bank annexation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

