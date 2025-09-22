New Momentum for Palestinian Statehood Amid Gaza Conflict

As the Gaza conflict intensifies, France and Saudi Arabia are spearheading a significant United Nations meeting aimed at garnering international backing for a two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. The session, scheduled for Monday, seeks to increase recognition of Palestinian statehood despite opposition from Israel and the United States.

While the meeting is unlikely to effect change on the ground, where Israel continues its offensive in Gaza and expands settlements in the West Bank, it marks a diplomatic move toward Palestinian independence. The gathering will start at 3 p.m. ET, with various world leaders participating, including a video address from Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas.

Recent recognitions from global powers such as the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and Portugal have raised hopes among Palestinians for eventual independence. However, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu opposes these advancements. He argues that recognizing Palestinian statehood could inadvertently favor Hamas, as Israel mulls over unilateral actions like West Bank annexation.

