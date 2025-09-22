Left Menu

US-Venezuela Relations Tested by Recent Tensions

The White House has acknowledged a letter from Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro seeking direct talks, following a US attack on a Venezuelan boat suspected of drug trafficking. The situation underscores growing tensions between the two countries amid American allegations against Venezuela.

Updated: 22-09-2025 23:22 IST
The White House confirmed it has received a letter from Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro, requesting direct talks in light of recent events involving American military actions. This comes after a US strike on a Venezuelan vessel alleged to be involved in drug trafficking.

White House spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt stated the administration has reviewed the letter, which arrives amidst increasing international scrutiny and tension. The US claims the targeted boat was transporting drug traffickers, a claim vigorous denied by Venezuela.

With diplomatic relations already strained, the future of US-Venezuela interactions remains uncertain, as both nations navigate these complex geopolitical waters.

