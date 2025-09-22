US-Venezuela Relations Tested by Recent Tensions

The White House confirmed it has received a letter from Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro, requesting direct talks in light of recent events involving American military actions. This comes after a US strike on a Venezuelan vessel alleged to be involved in drug trafficking.

White House spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt stated the administration has reviewed the letter, which arrives amidst increasing international scrutiny and tension. The US claims the targeted boat was transporting drug traffickers, a claim vigorous denied by Venezuela.

With diplomatic relations already strained, the future of US-Venezuela interactions remains uncertain, as both nations navigate these complex geopolitical waters.

(With inputs from agencies.)