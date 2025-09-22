Race Against Time: Averting a Government Shutdown

The White House is actively engaging in discussions with both Republican and Democratic members of Congress to prevent a federal government shutdown, according to a briefing on Monday.

White House spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt indicated the administration's goal is to secure an extension of current government funding through November 21, ahead of the September 30 deadline.

The talks focus on ensuring financial stability and continuity in government operations, as the clock ticks towards a critical funding deadline.

(With inputs from agencies.)