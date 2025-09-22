Left Menu

Race Against Time: Averting a Government Shutdown

The White House is in talks with Republicans and Democrats to prevent a government shutdown before the September 30 deadline. Spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt announced efforts to extend current funding until November 21, as discussions continue on Capitol Hill to ensure a stable financial passage.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 22-09-2025 23:23 IST | Created: 22-09-2025 23:23 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

The White House is actively engaging in discussions with both Republican and Democratic members of Congress to prevent a federal government shutdown, according to a briefing on Monday.

White House spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt indicated the administration's goal is to secure an extension of current government funding through November 21, ahead of the September 30 deadline.

The talks focus on ensuring financial stability and continuity in government operations, as the clock ticks towards a critical funding deadline.

(With inputs from agencies.)

