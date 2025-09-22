Left Menu

White House Considers Russia's Nuclear Treaty Extension 'Pretty Good'

The White House expressed a positive stance towards Russia's proposal for a one-year extension of the last treaty limiting nuclear weapons between the U.S. and Russia. President Trump has been briefed and is expected to make public comments regarding the proposal.

The White House has acknowledged Russia's proposal to extend the last existing nuclear arms treaty between the U.S. and Russia. The suggested one-year extension is regarded as a promising move, according to officials.

White House spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt confirmed that President Donald Trump is aware of the proposal and intends to issue public comments about this potential agreement.

This treaty is the final remaining arms control pact between the two nuclear powerhouses, and its extension is considered a critical step in fostering global security and stability.

