Trump's Crucial Meeting with Democratic Leaders Over Looming Government Shutdown

In a bid to prevent an impending government shutdown, Republican U.S. President Donald Trump plans to meet with top Democratic congressional leaders on Thursday. Sources confirmed on Monday that Representative Hakeem Jeffries and Senator Chuck Schumer are involved in the crucial discussions, aimed at securing a government funding deal before the September 30 deadline.

The primary sticking point in the negotiations is healthcare funding. Democrats are pushing for increased subsidies under the Affordable Care Act and the reinstatement of funds for the Medicaid program serving lower-income Americans. The Senate, currently controlled by Republicans with a 53-47 majority, rejected a short-term funding bill last Friday, failing to secure the required 60 votes to overcome a filibuster.

Bipartisan budget talks have repeatedly stalled in recent years due to escalating partisan tensions, raising the specter of a shutdown that could leave government workers unpaid and disrupt vital services. The current funding debate impacts roughly one-quarter of the federal budget, which encompasses mandatory expenditures like Social Security, Medicare, and the nation's debt obligations.

(With inputs from agencies.)