US Domestic Developments: From Visa Fees to Power Grid Sway

In a recent address, FCC Chair Brendan Carr clarified that government pressure did not influence the suspension of Jimmy Kimmel, debunking earlier suggestions regarding his remarks about conservative activist Charlie Kirk.

In a bid to avert a potential government shutdown, President Trump is scheduled to meet with Democratic leaders to discuss vital government funding matters before the funding deadline.

Amidst growing concerns over immigration, the Trump administration announced new fees for H-1B visas, significantly increasing costs for new applicants as a measure against immigration challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)