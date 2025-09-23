US Domestic Developments: From Visa Fees to Power Grid Sway
The news highlights key US domestic developments, including FCC Chair Brendan Carr's statement regarding Jimmy Kimmel's suspension, President Trump's meetings with Democratic leaders on government funding, new fees on H-1B visas, Meta's AI system Llama approval for government use, and governors' push for influence over the US power grid.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-09-2025 05:22 IST | Created: 23-09-2025 05:22 IST
In a recent address, FCC Chair Brendan Carr clarified that government pressure did not influence the suspension of Jimmy Kimmel, debunking earlier suggestions regarding his remarks about conservative activist Charlie Kirk.
In a bid to avert a potential government shutdown, President Trump is scheduled to meet with Democratic leaders to discuss vital government funding matters before the funding deadline.
Amidst growing concerns over immigration, the Trump administration announced new fees for H-1B visas, significantly increasing costs for new applicants as a measure against immigration challenges.
