Zelenskiy and Tokayev Meet: Talk War End and Economic Cooperation
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy discussed efforts to end the war with Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev. They touched on trade, economic cooperation, and potential involvement of Kazakh companies in Ukraine's recovery.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-09-2025 05:25 IST | Created: 23-09-2025 05:25 IST
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy announced on Tuesday that he held talks with Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev. The discussion focused on collaborative efforts between Ukraine, the United States, and European nations towards ending the ongoing war in Ukraine.
The leaders also explored opportunities for enhanced trade and economic cooperation. President Zelenskiy highlighted the interest shown by Kazakh businesses in contributing to Ukraine's recovery post-conflict.
The meeting signifies a strengthening of bilateral relations and a mutual intent to support economic growth and stability amidst challenging times.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Screwworm Threat Looms Over U.S.-Mexico Cattle Trade
Diplomatic Talks: US, India Negotiate Amidst Trade Tensions
Diplomatic Dialogue: A New Chapter in US-India Trade Relations
Jaishankar and Rubio Reaffirm India-US Ties Amid Trade Tensions
Jaishankar Meets Rubio Amid Renewed India-US Trade Talks at UNGA