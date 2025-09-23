Left Menu

Zelenskiy and Tokayev Meet: Talk War End and Economic Cooperation

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy discussed efforts to end the war with Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev. They touched on trade, economic cooperation, and potential involvement of Kazakh companies in Ukraine's recovery.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy announced on Tuesday that he held talks with Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev. The discussion focused on collaborative efforts between Ukraine, the United States, and European nations towards ending the ongoing war in Ukraine.

The leaders also explored opportunities for enhanced trade and economic cooperation. President Zelenskiy highlighted the interest shown by Kazakh businesses in contributing to Ukraine's recovery post-conflict.

The meeting signifies a strengthening of bilateral relations and a mutual intent to support economic growth and stability amidst challenging times.

