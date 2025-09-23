Sanchez Challenges Western Nations on Defense vs. Aid Spending

Western nations face criticism from Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez over their budget priorities, as he argues the emphasis on defense over aid sends a misguided message. This came during a Reuters event at the Gates Foundation meeting in New York.

Sanchez stressed the interconnectedness of security with challenges like climate change and global health, urging against a false dichotomy between military and humanitarian spending. He pointed to the pressing realities in Eastern Europe to underscore the need for increased aid without sacrificing defense.

Despite tensions with the U.S. over defense spending, Sanchez's dedication to aid saw recognition from Bill Gates, who, at the same event, announced substantial funding for the Global Fund and awarded Sanchez for Spain's commitment to global health and development.

