Asaduddin Owaisi's Bold Gamble in Bihar: AIMIM Eyes New Alliances in Seemanchal

In a strategic move ahead of the Bihar Assembly elections, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi commenced his election campaign from Kishanganj in Bihar's Seemanchal region. Amid unmet overtures to the INDIA alliance, Owaisi's campaign seeks to forge regional ties and address local grievances.

Owaisi, via his social media platforms, announced a detailed five-day itinerary highlighting rallies across Seemanchal. This signals a shift toward building regional partnerships after the INDIA bloc's lack of response to AIMIM's attempts to address Seemanchal's underdevelopment, a point emphasized in a letter by AIMIM's state president Akhtarul Iman.

Seemanchal, home to four districts with notable Muslim demographics, presents a fertile ground for AIMIM. Despite past setbacks, including AIMIM MLAs defecting to RJD, Owaisi's re-entry into Seemanchal signifies a potential shift in regional politics, possibly altering the balance of power traditionally held by RJD.

(With inputs from agencies.)