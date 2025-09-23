Left Menu

Asaduddin Owaisi's Bold Gamble in Bihar: AIMIM Eyes New Alliances in Seemanchal

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi launches his election campaign in Bihar's Seemanchal, unveiling plans for potential new alliances amid stalled talks with the INDIA alliance. With the region politically ripe for AIMIM due to a significant Muslim population, Owaisi aims to address local socioeconomic issues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-09-2025 11:26 IST | Created: 23-09-2025 11:26 IST
Asaduddin Owaisi's Bold Gamble in Bihar: AIMIM Eyes New Alliances in Seemanchal
AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi (File photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a strategic move ahead of the Bihar Assembly elections, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi commenced his election campaign from Kishanganj in Bihar's Seemanchal region. Amid unmet overtures to the INDIA alliance, Owaisi's campaign seeks to forge regional ties and address local grievances.

Owaisi, via his social media platforms, announced a detailed five-day itinerary highlighting rallies across Seemanchal. This signals a shift toward building regional partnerships after the INDIA bloc's lack of response to AIMIM's attempts to address Seemanchal's underdevelopment, a point emphasized in a letter by AIMIM's state president Akhtarul Iman.

Seemanchal, home to four districts with notable Muslim demographics, presents a fertile ground for AIMIM. Despite past setbacks, including AIMIM MLAs defecting to RJD, Owaisi's re-entry into Seemanchal signifies a potential shift in regional politics, possibly altering the balance of power traditionally held by RJD.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Swift Cyber Recovery: Bengaluru Police Thwart Digital Arrest Scam

Swift Cyber Recovery: Bengaluru Police Thwart Digital Arrest Scam

 India
2
Ryder Cup Drama Unfolds at Bethpage Black

Ryder Cup Drama Unfolds at Bethpage Black

 Global
3
Countdown to Treaty: The New START Expiration Dilemma

Countdown to Treaty: The New START Expiration Dilemma

 Russia
4
Turbulence in Euro Fighter Jet Program: Trappier Discusses FCAS Dispute

Turbulence in Euro Fighter Jet Program: Trappier Discusses FCAS Dispute

 France

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Students see generative AI as a supplement, not a substitute, in learning

From monitoring to decision-making: How AI is transforming sustainable environmental governance

Dark side of AI supply chains: Exploitation, secrecy, and e-waste

Morocco Eyes Aquaculture Boom: Jobs, Growth and a Sustainable Blue Economy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025