Anticipation Mounts as Azam Khan Awaits Release

Senior Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan's release was delayed due to pending court proceedings but is expected later today. Supporters gathered at Sitapur jail, despite prohibitory orders, causing traffic congestion. Khan, facing several cases, will speak after securing bail following nearly two years of imprisonment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sitapur(Up) | Updated: 23-09-2025 11:35 IST | Created: 23-09-2025 11:35 IST
Azam Khan
  • Country:
  • India

Azam Khan, a senior leader of the Samajwadi Party, faced a delay in his expected release from jail due to ongoing court proceedings. Authorities now anticipate his release later in the day.

Amidst tightened security enforced by prohibitory orders, Khan's elder son, Adeeb, and numerous party supporters gathered outside Sitapur district jail to welcome him.

The situation resulted in traffic chaos, leading the traffic police to issue challans for violations. Despite challenges, Khan's supporters expressed their enthusiasm, while several prominent party leaders arrived to show their support.

(With inputs from agencies.)

