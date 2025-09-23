Palaniswami's Triumphant Return: AIADMK's Power Dynamics in Gobichettipalayam

In a show of significant support, AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami was greeted with warm applause and showered with accolades by party members in Gobichettipalayam—a town known as the stronghold of senior leader Sengottaiyan, recently ousted from party positions.

Palaniswami, en route to Nilgiris for a campaign rally, marked his presence at Gobichettipalayam, drawing a remarkable turnout at the local bus stand. This reception followed recent internal strife within AIADMK, with Sengottaiyan removed from his state organizational roles.

This marks Palaniswami's first visit to the area since the conflict, where he was met with chants lauding his leadership. With scores presenting him bouquets and shawls, Palaniswami, the former chief minister, acknowledged his supporters by displaying the victory sign.

(With inputs from agencies.)