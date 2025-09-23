GST Reforms Spark National Jubilation Amid Political Credit Tug-of-War
The BJP heralds the latest GST reforms for reducing commodity prices, creating an 'atmosphere of festivity' nationwide. Amid the BJP-Congress debate over credit, BJP's Sambit Patra invites Congress to share in celebrating the reforms. He criticizes the Congress's past tax policies, touting BJP's 'one nation, one tax' success.
- Country:
- India
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has praised the recent Goods and Services Tax (GST) reforms, claiming they have provided significant relief through lowered commodity prices. The party also took aim at the Congress, accusing it of seeking credit for reforms initiated under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who they argue is the only leader with the public's interest.
During a press conference, BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra addressed Congress's critique of Modi taking undue credit for the GST Council's decision, inviting opposition to likewise celebrate the cut rates with their own promotional material if they believe in its public popularity. Patra cited the festive mood across India, with reported reductions in cars, electronics, and medicine prices.
Patra criticized Congress's handling of taxes during its long tenure, arguing that it imposed numerous taxes without simplifying the system. He emphasized that the 'one nation, one tax' vision materialized only under BJP leadership. Dismissing Congress's latest criticisms, he reiterated the party's commitment to addressing public demands, portraying Modi's government as one that prioritizes the people's interests.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
PM Narendra Modi unveils infra projects worth Rs 5,125 crore in Arunachal Pradesh.
PM Narendra Modi arrives in Arunachal Pradesh, to unveil infra projects worth more than Rs 5,000 cr.
PM Narendra Modi arrives in Tripura to inaugurate redeveloped Tripureswari temple.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi reviews progress of under-construction National Maritime Heritage Complex at Lothal in Gujarat.
PM Narendra Modi condoles singer Zubeen Garg's death in Singapore.