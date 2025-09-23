Left Menu

Uganda's Eternal Leader: Museveni's Unyielding Grip and the Battle for the Presidency

Uganda's long-time leader, Yoweri Museveni, is confirmed as a candidate for the upcoming presidential election. Museveni's opponent, Bobi Wine, poses a significant challenge. The election is expected to be highly contested, with Museveni seeking to attract investors and Wine rallying significant urban support.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kampala | Updated: 23-09-2025 16:43 IST | Created: 23-09-2025 16:43 IST
Uganda's Eternal Leader: Museveni's Unyielding Grip and the Battle for the Presidency
Museveni
  • Country:
  • Uganda

Uganda's long-serving President Yoweri Museveni has been officially confirmed as a candidate for the upcoming presidential election scheduled for January. Electoral officials formalized his nomination, with over 2 million supporters backing his campaign to continue his decades-long rule.

Despite securing significant control over legislative processes, Museveni faces a strong challenge from rival Bobi Wine. Wine, a popular entertainer, came close in the 2021 election, highlighting dissatisfaction among Ugandan youth and urban voters. The election has been marred by accusations of rigging and military interference, allegations that Museveni's camp denies.

With Uganda facing numerous socio-economic challenges, Museveni emphasizes economic development and investment as key campaign themes, while Wine champions change and reform. The stakes are high as Uganda prepares to vote amidst a backdrop of historical political tensions and a young population eager for change.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Khamenei's Firm Stance: No Direct Talks with U.S. on Nuclear Dossier

Khamenei's Firm Stance: No Direct Talks with U.S. on Nuclear Dossier

 United Arab Emirates
2
World Bank's Bold Move to Boost Argentina's Economy

World Bank's Bold Move to Boost Argentina's Economy

 United States
3
Heroic Flood Rescue by MP Omprakash Rajenimbalkar

Heroic Flood Rescue by MP Omprakash Rajenimbalkar

 India
4
High-Stakes Diplomacy: The Rush to Avert Sanctions on Iran

High-Stakes Diplomacy: The Rush to Avert Sanctions on Iran

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-native SMEs pulling ahead in global market

Globalization shifts to fragmentation as geopolitics shapes commerce

Big data adoption surges across industries but governance gaps persist

Entrepreneurship and digitalization can advance SDGs, if institutions keep pace

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025