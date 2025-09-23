Left Menu

Vaccine Safety Challenged Amidst Unfounded Autism Claims

A WHO spokesperson stated that there's inconsistent evidence linking paracetamol during pregnancy to autism. Amid discussions spurred by U.S. President Trump, claims connecting vaccines and autism lack scientific backing. WHO emphasizes the life-saving value of vaccines, urging against questioning their proven safety.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-09-2025 17:10 IST | Created: 23-09-2025 17:10 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a recent press briefing held in Geneva, the World Health Organization (WHO) addressed concerns regarding the potential link between paracetamol use during pregnancy and autism. A spokesperson emphasized the inconsistency of the current evidence and encouraged the public to recognize the established safety and efficacy of vaccines.

The discussion was prompted by U.S. President Donald Trump's statements correlating autism with childhood vaccine use and Tylenol consumption by expectant mothers. These assertions have brought unsupported claims into the limelight of U.S. health policy discussions.

The WHO spokesperson, Tarik Jašarević, reiterated that vaccines do not cause autism, highlighting their role in saving countless lives globally. He urged the public not to question the scientifically proven benefits of vaccinations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

