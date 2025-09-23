Left Menu

BJP Criticizes Bengal's 'Revocation of Incentive Schemes Act' as Economic Betrayal

The BJP's Amit Malviya has denounced West Bengal's new law that nullifies decades of industrial agreements, claiming it devastates the state's economic prospects. Major companies could suffer losses over ₹3,000 crore. The move highlights significant fiscal mismanagement and could deter future investments, forcing businesses away and discouraging economic growth.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) fiercely criticized the Mamata Banerjee-led government following the passage of the 'Revocation of Incentive Schemes Act, 2025'. Amit Malviya, BJP's National Information & Technology Department head, dubbed the law the 'final nail in the coffin' for West Bengal's industrial ambitions and economic future.

Highlighting the severe ramifications of the legislation, Malviya noted that established companies like Dalmia Bharat, Birla Corp, and UltraTech face potential losses exceeding ₹3,000 crore. He argued the Act reflects a deliberate strategy to undermine the state's prosperity, with 6,600 companies having fled Bengal since 2011.

Malviya accused the TMC government of prioritizing vote-bank politics over fiscal integrity, citing debts nearing ₹6 lakh crore and unpaid dearness allowances of ₹44,000 crore. He warned that the legal and investor-related fallout would be detrimental, jeopardizing Bengal's industrial reputation and prompting youth migration.

