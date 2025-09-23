Left Menu

BJP MP Criticizes Karnataka CM Over Controversial Caste Census

BJP MP Lahar Singh Siroya has criticized Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's caste census proposal, claiming it has upset multiple communities and caused dissent within the Congress party. The move is reportedly creating fear across various groups, with dissatisfaction prevalent about the potential survey outcomes, potentially undermining Congress's future.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-09-2025 18:22 IST | Created: 23-09-2025 18:22 IST
BJP MP Criticizes Karnataka CM Over Controversial Caste Census
BJP MP Lahar Singh Siroya (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a sharp rebuke, BJP MP Lahar Singh Siroya has criticized Karnataka's Chief Minister Siddaramaiah for initiating a caste census, alleging dissatisfaction across various communities and unrest within the Congress party.

Siroya claims the caste survey, ordered in haste, has alienated key groups including the Vokkaligas, Lingayats, Dalits, and minorities, further endangering the Congress's footing in the state. He warns that fears over the survey's outcomes could dilute Congress's legacy, posing a challenge for DK Shivakumar.

Concurrently, Siddaramaiah defended the survey, aiming to assess the socio-educational status of the population. The survey, led by the Madhusudan Commission, intends to cover seven crore people, with results expected by 2025. Despite criticism, the initiative seeks to address social disparities in Karnataka.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
India Recognized for Aviation Safety Achievements

India Recognized for Aviation Safety Achievements

 India
2
Highway Havoc: Pilgrims' Bus Attacked After Gaushala Scuffle

Highway Havoc: Pilgrims' Bus Attacked After Gaushala Scuffle

 India
3
Diplomatic Tensions Rise Amidst Israeli Attack Allegations

Diplomatic Tensions Rise Amidst Israeli Attack Allegations

 Global
4
Controversy Unfolds: Nuns and Minors Questioned at Tatanagar Station

Controversy Unfolds: Nuns and Minors Questioned at Tatanagar Station

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-native SMEs pulling ahead in global market

Globalization shifts to fragmentation as geopolitics shapes commerce

Big data adoption surges across industries but governance gaps persist

Entrepreneurship and digitalization can advance SDGs, if institutions keep pace

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025