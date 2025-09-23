BJP MP Criticizes Karnataka CM Over Controversial Caste Census

In a sharp rebuke, BJP MP Lahar Singh Siroya has criticized Karnataka's Chief Minister Siddaramaiah for initiating a caste census, alleging dissatisfaction across various communities and unrest within the Congress party.

Siroya claims the caste survey, ordered in haste, has alienated key groups including the Vokkaligas, Lingayats, Dalits, and minorities, further endangering the Congress's footing in the state. He warns that fears over the survey's outcomes could dilute Congress's legacy, posing a challenge for DK Shivakumar.

Concurrently, Siddaramaiah defended the survey, aiming to assess the socio-educational status of the population. The survey, led by the Madhusudan Commission, intends to cover seven crore people, with results expected by 2025. Despite criticism, the initiative seeks to address social disparities in Karnataka.

(With inputs from agencies.)