Greenland Tensions: US Acquisition Plans Stir Global Discontent

The governments of Denmark and Greenland are urgently seeking dialogue with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, following the Trump administration's persistent efforts to acquire Greenland, a strategically significant Danish territory. This comes after the White House affirmed the option of military force, intensifying unease among European leaders.

Denmark's Prime Minister, Mette Frederiksen, has cautioned that such a move by the US could dismantle the NATO alliance. European leaders responded by supporting Greenland's sovereignty, labelling Trump's ambitions as a threat to allied relations.

The Trump administration's focus on Greenland is primarily due to its geostrategic position amid increasing challenges from China and Russia. Despite US backing, some political figures expressed disapproval of Trump's tactics, warning against any coercive actions that could compromise the principles NATO upholds.

(With inputs from agencies.)