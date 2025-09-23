Left Menu

Populism Resurges: Babis Poised for Czech Election Comeback

Andrej Babis, an influential billionaire, is set to return to power in the upcoming Czech election, potentially bolstering the populist and anti-immigration faction within the EU. Babis aligns with other Eurosceptic leaders like Viktor Orban, and his victory could challenge EU stances on defence, migration, and climate policies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-09-2025 19:31 IST | Created: 23-09-2025 19:31 IST
Populism Resurges: Babis Poised for Czech Election Comeback

Andrej Babis, a billionaire entrepreneur and former Czech prime minister, is on the cusp of clinching victory in the upcoming national election. His return could invigorate the populist and anti-immigration factions within the European Union, posing a potential threat to current EU policies, including support for Ukraine against Russian aggression.

Aligning with Eurosceptic peers, notably Hungary's Viktor Orban, Babis leads polls with his ANO party. Despite no clear majority, his prospective win reflects the populist tide sweeping Europe, as analysts predict an increasingly fragmented EU political landscape on issues like economy, defence, and migration.

Babis's anticipated policies hint at discord with the European Commission, especially on climate and migration. His stance on Ukraine diverges from the current Czech government. A potential coalition could further influence Czech foreign policy, though Babis insists he won't align with moves to leave the EU or NATO.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Punjab Police Cracks Major Cyber Fraud, Recovers Crores in Hawala Money

Punjab Police Cracks Major Cyber Fraud, Recovers Crores in Hawala Money

 India
2
Justice Served: Fake Police Gang Sentenced in Bhubaneswar

Justice Served: Fake Police Gang Sentenced in Bhubaneswar

 India
3
Iran and Europe: A Diplomatic Dance Over Nuclear Dispute

Iran and Europe: A Diplomatic Dance Over Nuclear Dispute

 Global
4
Golf Course Confrontation: The Routh Trial Unfolds

Golf Course Confrontation: The Routh Trial Unfolds

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-native SMEs pulling ahead in global market

Globalization shifts to fragmentation as geopolitics shapes commerce

Big data adoption surges across industries but governance gaps persist

Entrepreneurship and digitalization can advance SDGs, if institutions keep pace

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025