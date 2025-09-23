Populism Resurges: Babis Poised for Czech Election Comeback

Andrej Babis, a billionaire entrepreneur and former Czech prime minister, is on the cusp of clinching victory in the upcoming national election. His return could invigorate the populist and anti-immigration factions within the European Union, posing a potential threat to current EU policies, including support for Ukraine against Russian aggression.

Aligning with Eurosceptic peers, notably Hungary's Viktor Orban, Babis leads polls with his ANO party. Despite no clear majority, his prospective win reflects the populist tide sweeping Europe, as analysts predict an increasingly fragmented EU political landscape on issues like economy, defence, and migration.

Babis's anticipated policies hint at discord with the European Commission, especially on climate and migration. His stance on Ukraine diverges from the current Czech government. A potential coalition could further influence Czech foreign policy, though Babis insists he won't align with moves to leave the EU or NATO.

(With inputs from agencies.)