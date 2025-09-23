Lula Defends Brazil's Sovereignty at UN
Brazilian President Lula criticized unilateral actions against Brazil, implicating U.S. policies. He responded to tariffs and sanctions imposed by the U.S. following the trial of former President Bolsonaro. His comments underscore the ongoing tension and his commitment to defending Brazil’s institutions at the UN Assembly.
Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva addressed the United Nations General Assembly on Tuesday, denouncing recent 'unilateral attacks' on Brazil's state institutions. This was a pointed reference to the United States' recent foreign policy actions.
Lula's comments targeted the administration of U.S. President Donald Trump, which has implemented tariffs, visa restrictions, and financial sanctions against Brazil.
These measures were responses to the conviction of Brazil's former President Jair Bolsonaro for his involvement in a coup attempt following his 2022 election defeat. Lula's speech highlighted the strains in U.S.-Brazil relations and his determination to protect Brazil's sovereignty.
(With inputs from agencies.)
