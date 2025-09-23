Trump's Fiery UN Address: A Bold Critique and National Brag

In front of the United Nations' top officials and over 150 world leaders, US President Donald Trump launched a critical attack on the international organization, accusing it of ineffectiveness in conflict resolution.

Trump, who called the US "the hottest country anywhere in the world," emphasized America's economic success, contrasting the current state with his predecessor's administration.

The speech was marked by Trump's nationalistic pride and domestic political references, diverging from typical diplomatic discourse, and was delivered with characteristic flair and humor about a malfunctioning teleprompter.

