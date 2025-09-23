Left Menu

Trump's Fiery UN Address: A Bold Critique and National Brag

US President Donald Trump delivered a blistering critique of the United Nations, criticizing its inefficacy in resolving global conflicts. He boasted about the United States' economic prowess and global respect, contrasting it with his predecessor's term. Trump's remarks featured national pride and political undertones, uncommon in diplomatic sessions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | United Nations | Updated: 23-09-2025 20:10 IST | Created: 23-09-2025 20:10 IST
In front of the United Nations' top officials and over 150 world leaders, US President Donald Trump launched a critical attack on the international organization, accusing it of ineffectiveness in conflict resolution.

Trump, who called the US "the hottest country anywhere in the world," emphasized America's economic success, contrasting the current state with his predecessor's administration.

The speech was marked by Trump's nationalistic pride and domestic political references, diverging from typical diplomatic discourse, and was delivered with characteristic flair and humor about a malfunctioning teleprompter.

(With inputs from agencies.)

