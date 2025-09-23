Left Menu

Trump Slams UN for Lack of Support in Peace Efforts

U.S. President Donald Trump criticized the United Nations for not supporting American-led peace initiatives. Addressing the General Assembly, he claimed to have resolved several global conflicts independently, without receiving any assistance or acknowledgment from the international organization.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-09-2025 20:23 IST | Created: 23-09-2025 20:23 IST
Trump Slams UN for Lack of Support in Peace Efforts
Donald Trump

During Tuesday's General Assembly meeting, U.S. President Donald Trump expressed strong criticism towards the United Nations, accusing the organization of inadequately supporting U.S.-led peace endeavors.

Trump reportedly claimed he had personally resolved seven major global conflicts, engaging with leaders from each involved nation, without any notable help or communication from the UN.

This sharp critique highlights ongoing tensions between the Trump administration and the international body, raising questions about the UN's role and effectiveness in global diplomacy.

TRENDING

1
Zelenskiy to Discuss Security and Energy with Trump Amidst Russian Tensions

Zelenskiy to Discuss Security and Energy with Trump Amidst Russian Tensions

 Global
2
Allahabad HC Targets Monkey Menace: Demands Urgent Action Plan

Allahabad HC Targets Monkey Menace: Demands Urgent Action Plan

 India
3
Boston's Apology and Settlement: Righting a Historical Wrong

Boston's Apology and Settlement: Righting a Historical Wrong

 United States
4
Jharkhand Minority Education Under Scrutiny: A Push for Clarity and Reform

Jharkhand Minority Education Under Scrutiny: A Push for Clarity and Reform

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-native SMEs pulling ahead in global market

Globalization shifts to fragmentation as geopolitics shapes commerce

Big data adoption surges across industries but governance gaps persist

Entrepreneurship and digitalization can advance SDGs, if institutions keep pace

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025