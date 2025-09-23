Trump Slams UN for Lack of Support in Peace Efforts

During Tuesday's General Assembly meeting, U.S. President Donald Trump expressed strong criticism towards the United Nations, accusing the organization of inadequately supporting U.S.-led peace endeavors.

Trump reportedly claimed he had personally resolved seven major global conflicts, engaging with leaders from each involved nation, without any notable help or communication from the UN.

This sharp critique highlights ongoing tensions between the Trump administration and the international body, raising questions about the UN's role and effectiveness in global diplomacy.