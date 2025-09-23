Former Nepali PM’s Wife Flown to India After Protest Injuries
Ravi Laxmi Chitrakar, wife of former Nepal PM Jhalanath Khanal, sustained severe burns in a protest and has been moved to India for advanced care. She suffered 15% burns and a chest infection, requiring further treatment in New Delhi, following initial care in Kathmandu.
Ravi Laxmi Chitrakar, the wife of former Nepal Prime Minister Jhalanath Khanal, has been transported to India for advanced medical treatment following severe injuries sustained during the 'Gen Z' protests. The incident occurred on September 9 when protestors set fire to Khanal's residence in Kathmandu's Dallu area.
Chitrakar suffered burns covering 15% of her body and developed a chest infection, as smoke from the fire severely affected her lungs. She was initially treated at Burn Hospital in Kirtipur, where doctors confirmed that her left hand was entirely damaged by the fire.
Fulfilling doctors' recommendations, Chitrakar was moved to New Delhi for further treatment. Her husband, Jhalanath Khanal, served as Nepal's prime minister from February to August 2011. The incident underscores ongoing tensions in the region.
With inputs from agencies.
