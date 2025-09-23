Left Menu

Former Nepali PM’s Wife Flown to India After Protest Injuries

Ravi Laxmi Chitrakar, wife of former Nepal PM Jhalanath Khanal, sustained severe burns in a protest and has been moved to India for advanced care. She suffered 15% burns and a chest infection, requiring further treatment in New Delhi, following initial care in Kathmandu.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kathmandu | Updated: 23-09-2025 22:18 IST | Created: 23-09-2025 22:18 IST
Former Nepali PM’s Wife Flown to India After Protest Injuries
  • Country:
  • Nepal

Ravi Laxmi Chitrakar, the wife of former Nepal Prime Minister Jhalanath Khanal, has been transported to India for advanced medical treatment following severe injuries sustained during the 'Gen Z' protests. The incident occurred on September 9 when protestors set fire to Khanal's residence in Kathmandu's Dallu area.

Chitrakar suffered burns covering 15% of her body and developed a chest infection, as smoke from the fire severely affected her lungs. She was initially treated at Burn Hospital in Kirtipur, where doctors confirmed that her left hand was entirely damaged by the fire.

Fulfilling doctors' recommendations, Chitrakar was moved to New Delhi for further treatment. Her husband, Jhalanath Khanal, served as Nepal's prime minister from February to August 2011. The incident underscores ongoing tensions in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Bold Vision: Ukraine's Path to Victory Amid Russia's Economic Woes

Trump's Bold Vision: Ukraine's Path to Victory Amid Russia's Economic Woes

 Global
2
U.S. Support Boosts Argentina's Market Confidence

U.S. Support Boosts Argentina's Market Confidence

 Global
3
Wall Street Slump: Markets Reel Amid Fed's Mixed Messages

Wall Street Slump: Markets Reel Amid Fed's Mixed Messages

 Global
4
Controversy Erupts as U.S. Defense Secretary Disbands Women's Advisory Committee

Controversy Erupts as U.S. Defense Secretary Disbands Women's Advisory Commi...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-native SMEs pulling ahead in global market

Globalization shifts to fragmentation as geopolitics shapes commerce

Big data adoption surges across industries but governance gaps persist

Entrepreneurship and digitalization can advance SDGs, if institutions keep pace

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025