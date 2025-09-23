Trump's Approval Dips Amid Economic Worries and Extremism Concerns

President Donald Trump's approval ratings have dipped slightly in recent weeks, according to a new Reuters/Ipsos poll. This decline comes amid rising concerns among Americans about the state of the U.S. economy and the administration's abilities to manage escalating prices.

The poll revealed that 41% of respondents approve of Trump's performance, down from 42% earlier in September. Economic concerns are predominant, with 54% believing the national economy is on the wrong track, an increase from previous months.

Despite public unease over economic issues, Trump's immigration policies continue to find support, with a 42% approval rate. The poll highlights ongoing public divisions on key issues, including political extremism, where perspectives remain split almost evenly between Republicans and Democrats.

(With inputs from agencies.)