Trump's Approval Dips Amid Economic Worries and Extremism Concerns

A recent Reuters/Ipsos poll reveals a dip in President Donald Trump's approval ratings amid economic concerns and political extremism apprehensions. Public approval of Trump has declined slightly, with concerns about the U.S. economy's trajectory and his administration's handling of economic policies becoming increasingly prominent.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-09-2025 22:20 IST | Created: 23-09-2025 22:20 IST
Donald Trump

President Donald Trump's approval ratings have dipped slightly in recent weeks, according to a new Reuters/Ipsos poll. This decline comes amid rising concerns among Americans about the state of the U.S. economy and the administration's abilities to manage escalating prices.

The poll revealed that 41% of respondents approve of Trump's performance, down from 42% earlier in September. Economic concerns are predominant, with 54% believing the national economy is on the wrong track, an increase from previous months.

Despite public unease over economic issues, Trump's immigration policies continue to find support, with a 42% approval rate. The poll highlights ongoing public divisions on key issues, including political extremism, where perspectives remain split almost evenly between Republicans and Democrats.

(With inputs from agencies.)

