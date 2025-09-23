Kolkata Deluge: Politics and Nature Clash Amidst Crisis
The recent severe rainfall in Kolkata led to tragic outcomes, including electrocution fatalities, flight disruptions, and major waterlogging. West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee urged against politicizing the situation and emphasized relief efforts. Amid widened political rifts, the opposition criticized the government's response, intensifying the post-crisis debate.
In the wake of severe waterlogging and tragic electrocution deaths in Kolkata, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has called for political unity, urging parties to set aside political differences. She emphasized that relief efforts and citizens' safety should be the top priority during this crisis.
The Chief Minister also highlighted external factors exacerbating the situation, pointing out that floodwaters from neighboring states and insufficient dredging efforts have worsened Kolkata's plight. She criticized CESC for its role in the electrocution incidents and urged them to compensate the affected families.
The political tension was palpable as opposition leaders, notably from the BJP, accused the state government of negligence. They argued that adequate warnings had been issued but were ignored, resulting in disaster. The city continues to reel under these challenges as the government takes steps to mitigate impact, including declaring school closures.
