Kolkata Deluge: Politics and Nature Clash Amidst Crisis

In the wake of severe waterlogging and tragic electrocution deaths in Kolkata, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has called for political unity, urging parties to set aside political differences. She emphasized that relief efforts and citizens' safety should be the top priority during this crisis.

The Chief Minister also highlighted external factors exacerbating the situation, pointing out that floodwaters from neighboring states and insufficient dredging efforts have worsened Kolkata's plight. She criticized CESC for its role in the electrocution incidents and urged them to compensate the affected families.

The political tension was palpable as opposition leaders, notably from the BJP, accused the state government of negligence. They argued that adequate warnings had been issued but were ignored, resulting in disaster. The city continues to reel under these challenges as the government takes steps to mitigate impact, including declaring school closures.