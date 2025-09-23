Trump Advocates for Shooting Down Russian Aircraft in NATO Airspace

U.S. President Donald Trump made a bold statement on Tuesday, suggesting that NATO countries should shoot down Russian aircraft if they enter NATO airspace. This declaration follows condemnation from NATO nations regarding Moscow's violation of Estonian airspace.

When questioned by reporters about his support for such a measure, Trump affirmed, 'Yes I do,' indicating his strong stance on defending NATO territories.

The comments came ahead of Trump's meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly, highlighting the ongoing tensions with Russia.

