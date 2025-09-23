Left Menu

Trump Advocates for Shooting Down Russian Aircraft in NATO Airspace

U.S. President Donald Trump has suggested that NATO countries should shoot down Russian aircraft if they violate NATO airspace. His remarks came after NATO condemned Russia for invading Estonian airspace. Trump made these statements prior to meeting Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy at the UN General Assembly.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-09-2025 23:16 IST | Created: 23-09-2025 23:16 IST
Donald Trump

U.S. President Donald Trump made a bold statement on Tuesday, suggesting that NATO countries should shoot down Russian aircraft if they enter NATO airspace. This declaration follows condemnation from NATO nations regarding Moscow's violation of Estonian airspace.

When questioned by reporters about his support for such a measure, Trump affirmed, 'Yes I do,' indicating his strong stance on defending NATO territories.

The comments came ahead of Trump's meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly, highlighting the ongoing tensions with Russia.

(With inputs from agencies.)

