Trump Expresses Optimism for Ukraine's Victory

In a bold statement on Tuesday, U.S. President Donald Trump voiced his confidence in Ukraine's ability to regain territories currently under Russian control. This optimism came after a strategic dialogue with Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy in New York.

Trump emphasized the crucial support that Ukraine is receiving from the European Union and NATO, implying that such alliances could turn the tide in Ukraine's favor amid the ongoing conflict. His remarks showcase a firm belief in the effectiveness of international cooperation.

Moreover, Trump confirmed his commitment to continue supplying weapons to NATO, giving the alliance full discretion over the deployment of these munitions, thereby reinforcing NATO's position in the geopolitical landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)