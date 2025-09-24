Trump Expresses Optimism for Ukraine's Victory
U.S. President Donald Trump believes Ukraine, with the backing of the EU and NATO, can reclaim all territories lost to Russia since the invasion. Following a meeting with Ukrainian President Zelenskiy, Trump reiterated his commitment to supply weapons to NATO for their strategic use.
In a bold statement on Tuesday, U.S. President Donald Trump voiced his confidence in Ukraine's ability to regain territories currently under Russian control. This optimism came after a strategic dialogue with Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy in New York.
Trump emphasized the crucial support that Ukraine is receiving from the European Union and NATO, implying that such alliances could turn the tide in Ukraine's favor amid the ongoing conflict. His remarks showcase a firm belief in the effectiveness of international cooperation.
Moreover, Trump confirmed his commitment to continue supplying weapons to NATO, giving the alliance full discretion over the deployment of these munitions, thereby reinforcing NATO's position in the geopolitical landscape.
(With inputs from agencies.)
