Left Menu

Trump Expresses Optimism for Ukraine's Victory

U.S. President Donald Trump believes Ukraine, with the backing of the EU and NATO, can reclaim all territories lost to Russia since the invasion. Following a meeting with Ukrainian President Zelenskiy, Trump reiterated his commitment to supply weapons to NATO for their strategic use.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-09-2025 00:34 IST | Created: 24-09-2025 00:34 IST
Trump Expresses Optimism for Ukraine's Victory
Donald Trump

In a bold statement on Tuesday, U.S. President Donald Trump voiced his confidence in Ukraine's ability to regain territories currently under Russian control. This optimism came after a strategic dialogue with Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy in New York.

Trump emphasized the crucial support that Ukraine is receiving from the European Union and NATO, implying that such alliances could turn the tide in Ukraine's favor amid the ongoing conflict. His remarks showcase a firm belief in the effectiveness of international cooperation.

Moreover, Trump confirmed his commitment to continue supplying weapons to NATO, giving the alliance full discretion over the deployment of these munitions, thereby reinforcing NATO's position in the geopolitical landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Support Boosts Argentina's Market Confidence

U.S. Support Boosts Argentina's Market Confidence

 Global
2
Wall Street Slump: Markets Reel Amid Fed's Mixed Messages

Wall Street Slump: Markets Reel Amid Fed's Mixed Messages

 Global
3
Controversy Erupts as U.S. Defense Secretary Disbands Women's Advisory Committee

Controversy Erupts as U.S. Defense Secretary Disbands Women's Advisory Commi...

 Global
4
Cyril Ramaphosa Engages in Talks to Ease U.S. Tariffs

Cyril Ramaphosa Engages in Talks to Ease U.S. Tariffs

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-native SMEs pulling ahead in global market

Globalization shifts to fragmentation as geopolitics shapes commerce

Big data adoption surges across industries but governance gaps persist

Entrepreneurship and digitalization can advance SDGs, if institutions keep pace

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025