Trump's Pivotal Support: Ukraine's Path to Restoring Territory

President Donald Trump surprised many with his recent assertion that Ukraine could restore all its territory lost to Russia, signaling a departure from his earlier suggestions of compromise. The statement came after his meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at the United Nations General Assembly.

Trump emphasized that Ukraine, with backing from the European Union and NATO, could regain its original borders. This stance, if maintained, represents a boost for Zelenskyy, who has urged continued pressure on Moscow despite ongoing conflict.

Despite his support for Ukraine's military efforts, Trump's post lacked details on new US sanctions or direct arms sales to Ukraine. Instead, he alluded to a continued role for European and NATO allies in bolstering Ukraine's defense against Russian aggression.

(With inputs from agencies.)