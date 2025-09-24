Debate Intensifies Over Recognition of Palestinian State Amid Tensions

French President Emmanuel Macron emphasized on Tuesday that acknowledging a Palestinian state is not synonymous with disregarding the October 2023 Hamas attack. Macron made his remarks while seated next to U.S. President Donald Trump during a bilateral meeting.

President Trump has criticized efforts by Western countries, including France, to recognize Palestine. He argued that such recognition would reward the actions of Hamas militants, which he described as "horrible atrocities."

Despite the ongoing controversy, images of suffering Palestinians have ignited international condemnation against Israel's actions in Gaza. Over a prolonged assault lasting nearly two years, the humanitarian crisis has worsened, with numerous entities labeling it as genocide, a claim Israel contests as it asserts self-defense.

