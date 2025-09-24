Left Menu

Debate Intensifies Over Recognition of Palestinian State Amid Tensions

French President Emmanuel Macron has stated that recognizing a Palestinian state should not detract from the memory of the October 2023 Hamas attack. Macron made these remarks during a meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump, who opposed Western powers' recognition of Palestine, citing the atrocities committed by Hamas.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-09-2025 02:08 IST | Created: 24-09-2025 02:08 IST
Debate Intensifies Over Recognition of Palestinian State Amid Tensions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

French President Emmanuel Macron emphasized on Tuesday that acknowledging a Palestinian state is not synonymous with disregarding the October 2023 Hamas attack. Macron made his remarks while seated next to U.S. President Donald Trump during a bilateral meeting.

President Trump has criticized efforts by Western countries, including France, to recognize Palestine. He argued that such recognition would reward the actions of Hamas militants, which he described as "horrible atrocities."

Despite the ongoing controversy, images of suffering Palestinians have ignited international condemnation against Israel's actions in Gaza. Over a prolonged assault lasting nearly two years, the humanitarian crisis has worsened, with numerous entities labeling it as genocide, a claim Israel contests as it asserts self-defense.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Wall Street Slump: Markets Reel Amid Fed's Mixed Messages

Wall Street Slump: Markets Reel Amid Fed's Mixed Messages

 Global
2
Controversy Erupts as U.S. Defense Secretary Disbands Women's Advisory Committee

Controversy Erupts as U.S. Defense Secretary Disbands Women's Advisory Commi...

 Global
3
Cyril Ramaphosa Engages in Talks to Ease U.S. Tariffs

Cyril Ramaphosa Engages in Talks to Ease U.S. Tariffs

 Global
4
Fiston Mayele's Historic Hat-Trick Seals African-Asian-Pacific Cup Triumph

Fiston Mayele's Historic Hat-Trick Seals African-Asian-Pacific Cup Triumph

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-native SMEs pulling ahead in global market

Globalization shifts to fragmentation as geopolitics shapes commerce

Big data adoption surges across industries but governance gaps persist

Entrepreneurship and digitalization can advance SDGs, if institutions keep pace

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025