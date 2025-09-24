Jimmy Kimmel's Return: A Broadcast Battle with the Trump Administration
Jimmy Kimmel was set to resume his show on ABC after a suspension caused by controversial comments about a conservative activist's alleged assassin. The suspension, driven by threats from the Trump administration, highlighted tensions between media freedom and political pressures.
Jimmy Kimmel was poised for his return to ABC's late-night schedule on Tuesday following a suspension triggered by remarks he made about a conservative activist's alleged assassin. Kimmel's comments had ignited backlash from the Trump administration, leading to significant media attention and a temporary hiatus for the comedian.
The suspension underscored the contentious relationship between broadcasters and political figures, particularly in the era of President Trump's frequent clashes with media outlets. Trump's administration suggested regulatory actions against Kimmel, emphasizing growing tensions over perceived media bias.
Despite these pressures, Disney decided to restore Kimmel's show to the airwaves, marking a defiant stance against regulatory threats. The broadcaster's decision was supported by concerns over free speech, although major station groups continued to preempt Kimmel's airtime, reflecting ongoing industry divisions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
