Global Peace Under Siege: UN Leaders at Crossroads

The United Nations General Assembly witnessed urgent calls for cooperation and peace, as global leaders faced mounting conflicts and environmental challenges. Secretary-General António Guterres emphasized the critical choice between peace and conflict, urging nations to support effective international cooperation to avoid chaos in an increasingly multi-polar world.

Updated: 24-09-2025 04:36 IST | Created: 24-09-2025 04:36 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a stirring address at the United Nations General Assembly, Secretary-General António Guterres implored world leaders to choose cooperation over conflict amid global challenges.

Guterres highlighted the need for international collaboration and effective global institutions in a world growing more multi-polar, citing China and India's rise. The debate, however, was fueled by US President Donald Trump, who portrayed the UN as ineffective but recognized its potential for peace.

The quest for peace took centrestage, notably the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, as world leaders weighed in on geopolitical tensions and the pressing need for a two-state solution.

