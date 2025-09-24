Global Peace Under Siege: UN Leaders at Crossroads

In a stirring address at the United Nations General Assembly, Secretary-General António Guterres implored world leaders to choose cooperation over conflict amid global challenges.

Guterres highlighted the need for international collaboration and effective global institutions in a world growing more multi-polar, citing China and India's rise. The debate, however, was fueled by US President Donald Trump, who portrayed the UN as ineffective but recognized its potential for peace.

The quest for peace took centrestage, notably the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, as world leaders weighed in on geopolitical tensions and the pressing need for a two-state solution.

(With inputs from agencies.)