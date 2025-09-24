Left Menu

Kimmel's Controversial Return: Navigating the Political Storm

Jimmy Kimmel returns to ABC after a suspension due to controversial remarks about conservative activist Charlie Kirk's accused assassin. His comments led to regulatory threats, a boycott by major station groups, and intense political backlash. Disney reinstated Kimmel despite ongoing scrutiny from Trump's administration and the FCC.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-09-2025 05:16 IST | Created: 24-09-2025 05:16 IST
Late-night host Jimmy Kimmel is set to return to ABC's lineup following a brief suspension prompted by contentious remarks regarding the alleged assassin of conservative activist Charlie Kirk. The uproar from these comments resulted in regulatory threats and a significant boycott led by two large television station groups.

Although Disney, ABC's parent company, announced Kimmel's swift return, station owners Nexstar Media and Sinclair continue to preempt his show with alternative programming, impacting around 23% of U.S. households. This decision underscores Disney's stance amid escalating tensions with the Trump administration over perceived media criticism.

Kimmel's initial comments sparked backlash from conservatives and drew attention from the FCC, leading to Disney halting the show's production. President Trump's administration, known for its aggressive approach toward media criticism, has alleged bias and regulatory threats, echoing a broader debate on government influence over free speech.

(With inputs from agencies.)

