Trump's UN Troubles: Escalator and Teleprompter Drama

President Donald Trump experienced technical difficulties at the United Nations, including an escalator malfunction caused by his own delegation's videographer and a defective teleprompter. These incidents highlighted ongoing operational challenges at the UN, partly due to funding delays from the United States, the organization's largest contributor.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Unitednations/Geneva | Updated: 24-09-2025 07:55 IST | Created: 24-09-2025 07:55 IST
Donald Trump

During his address at the United Nations, President Donald Trump deviated from his script to highlight technical issues that disrupted his visit. An inoperative escalator and a malfunctioning teleprompter were at the center of Trump's grievances, casting the global organization as dysfunctional.

The malfunctioning escalator was attributed to a US delegation videographer who, by moving ahead, activated the safety stop mechanism at the top. Stephane Dujarric, a spokesperson for the UN secretary-general, clarified that the safety function aims to prevent accidents by halting in such instances.

Further compounding the situation was the teleprompter failure, which Trump humorously suggested would have consequences for those responsible. Besides these specific issues, such glitches are not uncommon at the UN, where recent financial constraints have led to intermittent shutdowns of escalators and elevators.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

