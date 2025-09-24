Trump's UN Troubles: Escalator and Teleprompter Drama

During his address at the United Nations, President Donald Trump deviated from his script to highlight technical issues that disrupted his visit. An inoperative escalator and a malfunctioning teleprompter were at the center of Trump's grievances, casting the global organization as dysfunctional.

The malfunctioning escalator was attributed to a US delegation videographer who, by moving ahead, activated the safety stop mechanism at the top. Stephane Dujarric, a spokesperson for the UN secretary-general, clarified that the safety function aims to prevent accidents by halting in such instances.

Further compounding the situation was the teleprompter failure, which Trump humorously suggested would have consequences for those responsible. Besides these specific issues, such glitches are not uncommon at the UN, where recent financial constraints have led to intermittent shutdowns of escalators and elevators.

(With inputs from agencies.)