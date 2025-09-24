Political Tensions Escalate as Congress Leader Allegedly Humiliated by BJP Workers

Political tensions have taken a dramatic turn in Kalyan, Maharashtra, where local BJP workers allegedly forced a Congress leader to wear a saree in public. The incident followed the leader's online post of a morphed photograph of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, which the BJP workers claimed was an attempt to defame the PM.

A video of the public humiliation surfaced online, showing BJP Kalyan president Nandu Parab and others draping a saree around Prakash Pagare, the Congress functionary. Pagare plans to pursue legal action, alleging that he faced casteist slurs and physical assault during the confrontation.

The incident has sparked widespread condemnation, with local Congress president Sachin Pote calling it an 'insult to women' and an uncivilized attack on a senior leader. There are growing demands for strict legal repercussions against those responsible. The political clash underscores the heated partisan environment in the region.