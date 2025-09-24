Left Menu

Political Tensions Escalate as Congress Leader Allegedly Humiliated by BJP Workers

A Congress leader in Kalyan was allegedly forced by BJP workers to wear a saree publicly following his online post of a morphed photo of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The incident has stirred political tensions, prompting calls for legal action and criticism of BJP's actions as uncivilized.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 24-09-2025 09:12 IST | Created: 24-09-2025 09:12 IST
  Country:
  • India

Political tensions have taken a dramatic turn in Kalyan, Maharashtra, where local BJP workers allegedly forced a Congress leader to wear a saree in public. The incident followed the leader's online post of a morphed photograph of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, which the BJP workers claimed was an attempt to defame the PM.

A video of the public humiliation surfaced online, showing BJP Kalyan president Nandu Parab and others draping a saree around Prakash Pagare, the Congress functionary. Pagare plans to pursue legal action, alleging that he faced casteist slurs and physical assault during the confrontation.

The incident has sparked widespread condemnation, with local Congress president Sachin Pote calling it an 'insult to women' and an uncivilized attack on a senior leader. There are growing demands for strict legal repercussions against those responsible. The political clash underscores the heated partisan environment in the region.

