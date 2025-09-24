Kremlin Counters 'Paper Tiger' Remark with Assertive 'Paper Bear' Rebuttal
The Kremlin dismisses President Donald Trump's 'paper tiger' description of Russia, affirming President Vladimir Putin's commitment to resolving the Ukraine conflict. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov asserts Russia is more akin to a bear than a tiger, emphasizing strength and resilience.
The Kremlin has dismissed comments made by U.S. President Donald Trump, who referred to Russia as a 'paper tiger.' The remarks were downplayed by Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, emphasizing Russia's image as a formidable 'bear,' not a flimsy tiger.
Further, Peskov highlighted President Vladimir Putin's dedication to addressing the ongoing conflict in Ukraine. This commitment underscores Russia's stance as steadfast and unyielding, as opposed to the image portrayed by Trump's characterization.
In response, Peskov confidently stated that there is no such term as a 'paper bear,' a metaphorical reinforcement of Russia's unwavering strength in international affairs.
