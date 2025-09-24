The Kremlin has dismissed comments made by U.S. President Donald Trump, who referred to Russia as a 'paper tiger.' The remarks were downplayed by Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, emphasizing Russia's image as a formidable 'bear,' not a flimsy tiger.

Further, Peskov highlighted President Vladimir Putin's dedication to addressing the ongoing conflict in Ukraine. This commitment underscores Russia's stance as steadfast and unyielding, as opposed to the image portrayed by Trump's characterization.

In response, Peskov confidently stated that there is no such term as a 'paper bear,' a metaphorical reinforcement of Russia's unwavering strength in international affairs.

