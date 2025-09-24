Left Menu

Jaishankar Advocates Unity and Resilience for the Global South

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar encourages Global South countries to reduce dependence on single suppliers and markets by building resilient supply chains and engaging in fair economic practices. He stresses the importance of multilateral collaboration, UN reform, and addressing global challenges like climate change and technology disparities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Newyork | Updated: 24-09-2025 14:00 IST | Created: 24-09-2025 14:00 IST
In a pressing call to action, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar urged the Global South to reduce reliance on single markets and suppliers by establishing resilient supply chains. Addressing representatives at the United Nations General Assembly, Jaishankar emphasized the urgency of fair economic practices and enhanced South-South trade.

Jaishankar highlighted the numerous challenges facing these nations, including geopolitical tensions and environmental crises that undermine developmental goals. He criticized the current global multilateral framework for being ineffective due to resource constraints and called for comprehensive reforms.

The minister stressed the need for the Global South to present a unified front and leverage their collective strengths in global arenas, particularly by leading initiatives tailored to climate justice, technology access, and equitable economic growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)

