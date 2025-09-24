Left Menu

Nepal Gears Up for Elections Amid Political Shift

Nepal Prime Minister Sushila Karki met with President Ramchandra Paudel to discuss preparations for the general elections on March 5, 2026. Following political unrest and the dissolution of the House, Karki is working with election officials to address legal and logistical election challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kathmandu | Updated: 24-09-2025 15:02 IST | Created: 24-09-2025 15:02 IST
Nepal Gears Up for Elections Amid Political Shift
Sushila Karki
  • Country:
  • Nepal

Nepal's Prime Minister, Sushila Karki, held discussions with President Ramchandra Paudel on Wednesday to ensure the timely execution of the general elections anticipated next year. The meeting at Sheetal Niwas emphasized the need for a cohesive approach to election management and security.

Following her appointment on September 12 after political disruptions, Karki's administration is focused on addressing the aftermath of Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli's ousting due to public outcry over corruption and social media restrictions. Election preparations have been a priority, as evidenced by Karki's earlier discussions with the Election Commission.

Scheduled for March 5, 2026, the elections require significant logistical coordination. Legal amendments and voter registration issues remain critical points of discussion among key officials, including Law Minister Anil Kumar Sinha. Ensuring a seamless electoral process is paramount for the country's political stability.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Supreme Court Slams Bar Council for Frivolous Complaint

Supreme Court Slams Bar Council for Frivolous Complaint

 India
2
Ukrainian Drone Strike Disrupts Key Russian Port

Ukrainian Drone Strike Disrupts Key Russian Port

 Global
3
Ex-South Korean First Lady Faces Bribery and Stock Manipulation Trial

Ex-South Korean First Lady Faces Bribery and Stock Manipulation Trial

 South Korea
4
Gujarat Unveils 17 New Talukas for Decentralized Development

Gujarat Unveils 17 New Talukas for Decentralized Development

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Conflict to Corruption: SDG 16 Report Sounds Alarm on Global Peace and Justice

Turkey’s Tax Overhaul Boosts Women’s Jobs, Childcare Aid Could Narrow Gender Gap

Turkey’s Tax Overhaul Boosts Women’s Jobs, Childcare Aid Could Narrow Gender Gap

From Compost to Chaos: Why Jashore’s 5Rs Waste Plan Falls Short of Sustainability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025