Nepal Gears Up for Elections Amid Political Shift

Nepal's Prime Minister, Sushila Karki, held discussions with President Ramchandra Paudel on Wednesday to ensure the timely execution of the general elections anticipated next year. The meeting at Sheetal Niwas emphasized the need for a cohesive approach to election management and security.

Following her appointment on September 12 after political disruptions, Karki's administration is focused on addressing the aftermath of Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli's ousting due to public outcry over corruption and social media restrictions. Election preparations have been a priority, as evidenced by Karki's earlier discussions with the Election Commission.

Scheduled for March 5, 2026, the elections require significant logistical coordination. Legal amendments and voter registration issues remain critical points of discussion among key officials, including Law Minister Anil Kumar Sinha. Ensuring a seamless electoral process is paramount for the country's political stability.

(With inputs from agencies.)