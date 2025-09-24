Inevitable Change in Bihar: Congress Pushes for Transparent Elections

Sachin Pilot, Congress general secretary, emphasized the inevitability of change in Bihar, urging the Election Commission to ensure the upcoming elections are conducted fairly. Pilot criticized Prime Minister Modi for his close ties with Trump, which, according to him, harm India's economic interests.

Pilot pointed out the BJP's inconsistent stance on economic reforms, notably the GST, which they opposed before adopting upon gaining power. He described the public's welcoming of the Voter Adhikar Yatra in Bihar as indicative of a widespread desire for change, an aspiration the Congress aims to fulfill.

The Congress leader also highlighted the need for a detailed caste census and questioned the Election Commission's response to allegations of "vote chori," calling for accountability and transparency. The Assembly polls, possibly in November, will see Congress and its allies challenge the NDA vigorously.

