Left Menu

Inevitable Change in Bihar: Congress Pushes for Transparent Elections

Sachin Pilot of the Congress party calls for inevitable change in Bihar, emphasizing the need for fair elections. He criticizes the BJP's shifting stance on economic reforms and questions India's costly friendship with the US under Modi's leadership. Pilot stresses the need for a caste census and transparency in upcoming Bihar polls.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 24-09-2025 15:27 IST | Created: 24-09-2025 15:27 IST
Inevitable Change in Bihar: Congress Pushes for Transparent Elections
Sachin Pilot
  • Country:
  • India

Sachin Pilot, Congress general secretary, emphasized the inevitability of change in Bihar, urging the Election Commission to ensure the upcoming elections are conducted fairly. Pilot criticized Prime Minister Modi for his close ties with Trump, which, according to him, harm India's economic interests.

Pilot pointed out the BJP's inconsistent stance on economic reforms, notably the GST, which they opposed before adopting upon gaining power. He described the public's welcoming of the Voter Adhikar Yatra in Bihar as indicative of a widespread desire for change, an aspiration the Congress aims to fulfill.

The Congress leader also highlighted the need for a detailed caste census and questioned the Election Commission's response to allegations of "vote chori," calling for accountability and transparency. The Assembly polls, possibly in November, will see Congress and its allies challenge the NDA vigorously.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Supreme Court Slams Bar Council for Frivolous Complaint

Supreme Court Slams Bar Council for Frivolous Complaint

 India
2
Ukrainian Drone Strike Disrupts Key Russian Port

Ukrainian Drone Strike Disrupts Key Russian Port

 Global
3
Ex-South Korean First Lady Faces Bribery and Stock Manipulation Trial

Ex-South Korean First Lady Faces Bribery and Stock Manipulation Trial

 South Korea
4
Gujarat Unveils 17 New Talukas for Decentralized Development

Gujarat Unveils 17 New Talukas for Decentralized Development

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Conflict to Corruption: SDG 16 Report Sounds Alarm on Global Peace and Justice

Turkey’s Tax Overhaul Boosts Women’s Jobs, Childcare Aid Could Narrow Gender Gap

Turkey’s Tax Overhaul Boosts Women’s Jobs, Childcare Aid Could Narrow Gender Gap

From Compost to Chaos: Why Jashore’s 5Rs Waste Plan Falls Short of Sustainability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025