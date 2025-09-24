Inevitable Change in Bihar: Congress Pushes for Transparent Elections
Sachin Pilot of the Congress party calls for inevitable change in Bihar, emphasizing the need for fair elections. He criticizes the BJP's shifting stance on economic reforms and questions India's costly friendship with the US under Modi's leadership. Pilot stresses the need for a caste census and transparency in upcoming Bihar polls.
- Country:
- India
Sachin Pilot, Congress general secretary, emphasized the inevitability of change in Bihar, urging the Election Commission to ensure the upcoming elections are conducted fairly. Pilot criticized Prime Minister Modi for his close ties with Trump, which, according to him, harm India's economic interests.
Pilot pointed out the BJP's inconsistent stance on economic reforms, notably the GST, which they opposed before adopting upon gaining power. He described the public's welcoming of the Voter Adhikar Yatra in Bihar as indicative of a widespread desire for change, an aspiration the Congress aims to fulfill.
The Congress leader also highlighted the need for a detailed caste census and questioned the Election Commission's response to allegations of "vote chori," calling for accountability and transparency. The Assembly polls, possibly in November, will see Congress and its allies challenge the NDA vigorously.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Ministerial Meet at Azadpur: Next-Gen GST Reforms Unveiled
BJP Leaders Highlight GST Reforms and 'Swadeshi' Drive
Karnataka Milk Federation Slashes Prices Following GST Reforms
Goa GST Reforms: A New Dawn for Business Growth
Odisha Assembly Applauds Transformative GST Reforms Amid Opposition Boycott