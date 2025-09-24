Left Menu

Shehbaz Sharif's Strategic US Visit: Resetting Ties with President Trump

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is set to meet US President Donald Trump, marking a significant shift in bilateral relations. The meeting aims to strengthen ties, focusing on issues such as regional security, counterterrorism, and trade. This is the first such meeting since Imran Khan's visit in 2019.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Islamabad | Updated: 24-09-2025 15:53 IST | Created: 24-09-2025 15:53 IST
Shehbaz Sharif
Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is scheduled to meet US President Donald Trump, signaling a renewed phase in US-Pakistan relations. Sharif, currently in New York for the UN General Assembly, will briefly travel to Washington on Thursday for this crucial meeting.

This encounter marks the first time since 2019 that a Pakistani prime minister will meet a US president at the White House. Observers note a shift in policies as Trump's administration adopts a more open engagement with Pakistan compared to President Biden's tenure.

Diplomatic sources indicate that discussions are expected to cover bilateral relations, regional security, and trade. While the meeting underscores improved ties, analysts caution that the reset in relations remains tentative and subject to future developments.

(With inputs from agencies.)

