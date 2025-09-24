Left Menu

Malawi's Presidential Shift: A Graceful Concession

Malawi's President Lazarus Chakwera conceded defeat in the recent presidential election, emphasizing respect for the citizens' will and the constitution. Preliminary results indicate a strong lead for former president Peter Mutharika. The official election results are slated for release soon by the electoral commission.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-09-2025 16:01 IST | Created: 24-09-2025 16:01 IST
Lazarus Chakwera

In a significant political development, Malawi's President Lazarus Chakwera publicly acknowledged his defeat in this month's presidential election.

During a national address, Chakwera emphasized the importance of upholding the citizens' decision and constitutional mandates.

The electoral commission is set to announce the official results as ex-president Peter Mutharika maintains a substantial lead.

(With inputs from agencies.)

